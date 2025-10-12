About 19,000 Court Documents Digitally Signed So Far-Justice Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.12 (Petra) – Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Talhouni on Sunday announced a total of approximately 19,000 court documents and memoranda were digitally signed so far at Amman Palace of Justice since the e-service was launched on September 17, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.In a statement, Talhouni added that the digital signature application aligns with the directives of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and comes within the framework of the efforts of the National Council for Future Technology aimed at improve quality of public services and facilitate procedures for citizens, as part of the government's economic and administrative modernization process.The ministry, he noted, is proceeding "steadily to gradually launch" digital signatures in all the Kingdom's courts.The ministry is continuing with implementing a digital transformation plan that would enable the use of modern technologies to streamline and expedite procedures, which would "positively impact" service recipients, he pointed out.On their features, Talhouni stated the technology used in digital signatures is "secure and provides accurate guarantees for verifying issued documents and memoranda," verified via the government "Sanad" app, in addition to the "Digital Document Verification" service available on the ministry's e-services portal.Talhouni said the project's second phase will be implemented after amending the necessary legislation during the next regular session in Jordan's Parliament."This step represents a qualitative shift in the development of judicial procedures for all litigation parties, particularly with regard to trials, minutes, verdicts and filing of pleadings," he noted.Talhouni indicated that work is currently underway to develop and reengineer procedures for case management, mediation, and regulating witness hearings.On future steps, he announced the ministry will launch electronic notary public services in the coming period, allowing transactions to be completed remotely, which would improve existing services to enable target groups to use digital signatures within the ministry's integrated e-system.Talhouni stressed the government's commitment to developing and improving government services, noting the launch of the digital signature represents an "advanced" step in the ministry's digital transformation.The Ministry of Justice launched its updated e-services portal at the end of last year, offering 57 e-services, which will increase to 100 by the end of this year, which "significantly" reduced the number of court visitors.