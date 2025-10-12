403
Kuwait Offers Condolences To Qatar Over Passing Of Officials In Egypt
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign conveyed, Sunday, Kuwait's deep sympathy and condolences to Qatar following the death of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan and the injury of others in a tragic traffic accident in Sharm Al-Sheikh, Egypt, while they were on official duty.
In a press statement, the ministry extended heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Qatari leadership, government, and people over this loss, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
