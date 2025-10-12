Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Offers Condolences To Qatar Over Passing Of Officials In Egypt

Kuwait Offers Condolences To Qatar Over Passing Of Officials In Egypt


2025-10-12 08:05:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign conveyed, Sunday, Kuwait's deep sympathy and condolences to Qatar following the death of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan and the injury of others in a tragic traffic accident in Sharm Al-Sheikh, Egypt, while they were on official duty.
In a press statement, the ministry extended heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Qatari leadership, government, and people over this loss, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ajr


MENAFN12102025000071011013ID1110184737

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search