Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Nigerian Foreign Minister Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


2025-10-12 08:02:51
Abuja: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Yusuf Maitama Tuggar met on Sunday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria HE Dr. Ali bin Ghanem Al Hajri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

