Driving Diversity Forward: Nissan’s 2024 DEI Report honours voices, values, and vision across Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania
(MENAFN- Edelman) Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) is continuing to put DEI into action, with 2024 marking another year of significant local initiatives, regional activations and cultural celebrations across more than 140 markets and 19,000 employees.
From empowering young women in India through the Blossom initiative, to creating innovative employee-led platforms such as Dubai’s InnovateMe Hub, teams across the region are finding real, localised ways to champion diversity and inclusivity.
This momentum is captured in Nissan AMIEO’s 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report: Celebrating Progress – Powering the Future. More than a reflection on the past year, the report underscores Nissan’s ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace and society where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered. It also marks a step toward the region’s 2030 ambition to shape a brand, workforce, supply base and dealer network that reflect the diversity of the communities it serves.
Highlights from across AMIEO in 2024 include:
• Expanding inclusion networks: 19 local DEI councils and nine active Employee Resource Groups are amplifying the voices of communities including Gen Z, Women’s Network, Neurodiversity and more.
• Engaging employees and communities: More than 45 DEI events were hosted across the region, from launching inclusive language campaigns and dynamic DEI webinars, to new platforms and mentorship opportunities.
• Measuring progress: An independent DEI Maturity Assessment by Korn Ferry rated Nissan AMIEO at Level 4: Progressive, just one step below global best practice. Nissan’s Global Employee Survey score rose three points since FY2022, reflecting growing confidence in the region’s inclusive culture.
• Learning & development: The rollout of DEI-focused eLearning, along with policies and practices designed to nurture an environment of respect, equity and belonging.
• Empowering communities: Partnerships such as Blossom in India opened pathways for young women into the automotive sector, while initiatives like IGUALES in South Africa provide safe spaces for employees and their families.
• Celebrating changemakers: The second annual Nissan Way DEI Awards shone a light on those advancing equity and inclusion across the business. Nissan leaders and teams gained external recognition through accolades including the Women Automotive Allyship Award, and a place in Autocar’s Top 100 Women.
“We’re making measurable progress that’s shaping a culture where inclusion and equity are lived every day, from local councils to region-wide campaigns and training. Today, DEI is woven into our product design, our communications, and the way we connect with customers and communities – setting a strong foundation for the journey ahead,” added Friederike Kienitz, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Governance, Nissan AMIEO, and Chairperson of the DEI Council.
In FY25, Nissan AMIEO will continue building momentum with purpose, with a focus on nurturing future leaders and opening pathways for underrepresented groups, expanding networks that give employees space to connect and collaborate, and ensuring that DEI principles are woven into every aspect of the business.
These continued efforts support Nissan’s vision to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and inspired to contribute, while keeping DEI central to how the company operates and grows.
About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)
Nissan AMIEO comprises Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania markets. This vast and diverse region employs more than 13,000 people and covers 140 markets with a population of around 3.8 billion. The AMIEO region also boasts an extensive vehicle offering, including the iconic Nissan Patrol SUV, the pioneering Nissan Qashqai and the fully electric crossover, Nissan Ariya.
Sustainability is at the core of Nissan's long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which sets out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally and support Nissan’s goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050.
For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
