Japanese Independent Artist NISHIOKA Reaches #15 On U.S. Itunes Singer/Songwriter Chart And #7 On U.K. Chart

EINPresswire/ -- Japanese singer-songwriter NISHIOKA continues his international success as his latest single “ SUNNY HOLIDAY ” reaches #15 on the iTunes U.S. Singer/Songwriter chart and #7 on the iTunes U.K. chart.

In the U.S., the song appears alongside legendary artists such as James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, and Tracy Chapman, while in the U.K. it shares chart space with Dean Lewis, Tom Odell, Sam Fender, Hozier, Paul Simon, Stephen Sanchez, and Brandi Carlile — a remarkable achievement for a Japanese independent artist.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is that NISHIOKA has consistently achieved these results as an independent musician, without the backing of any major label. His continued success demonstrates the global reach and authenticity of his work.

Following its chart breakthrough, “SUNNY HOLIDAY” has entered power rotation on 12 ECAD-licensed radio stations across Brazil (including Kiss FM), as well as five major stations across South America such as Rumba FM, Mega Hits, Fiesta FM, Kiss FM, and Radio Hits.

These broadcasts run from October 4 through November 11, 2025, airing every six hours as part of a five-week international campaign.

🎙 Brazilian Broadcast Schedule (São Paulo Time)

Ouro Verde FM 105.9 – Daily: 00:00 & 14:00

Nova Aliança FM 87.9 – Daily: 00:00 & 14:00

AEMULA, Rádio Estilo de Jogo, Toque da Última Trombeta, MAGA FM, Leticia FM, Duca FM, Nunciatus, Memorias e Melodias, Sertão Sucesso – Daily: 00:00 & 14:00

Capela FM 105.9 MHz – Sundays: 18:00–20:00

On Spotify, “SUNNY HOLIDAY” is also gaining strong organic traction — already added to over 70 playlists, with listener growth fueled by Spotify Radio and algorithmic recommendations.

Its bright, feel-good pop sound and driving rhythm have made it especially appealing to international audiences.

“It’s truly moving to see a Japanese song connecting with listeners across the world,” says NISHIOKA.

“I feel again that music truly has no borders.”

About NISHIOKA:

An independent singer-songwriter from Osaka, Japan. Known for blending poetic Japanese lyricism with universal pop sensibilities, NISHIOKA has achieved multiple chart successes in both the U.K. and U.S.

He continues to embody the spirit of “music that transcends language”, reaching listeners across borders entirely on his own terms.

