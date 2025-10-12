After Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan, Kumar Sanu Moves Delhi HC To Protect His Personality Rights
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is expected to hear the singer's plea on Monday.
In his petition, Sanu has sought a comprehensive order safeguarding his personality traits such as voice, vocal technique, mannerisms, likeness, photographs, caricatures, signature and other aspects of his persona from being used without permission. According to the suit, third parties have been exploiting these attributes commercially in ways that could cause confusion among the public and dilute his identity.Also Read | Suniel Shetty moves Bombay HC to protect his personality rights
The plea, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, also alleges that such actions violate the singer's moral rights under the Copyright Ac . Sanu has argued that his name, voice and likeness are being misappropriated and used in ways that are both unauthorised and damaging.AI Cloning and“Unsavoury Humour” at the Centre of Complaint
The singer has expressed concern over numerous GIFs, audio and video clips circulating online that use his performances or mimic his voice, often turning him into a subject of“unsavoury humour” and damaging his reputation.
The plea also raises alarm over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to clone his singing style, vocal arrangements and even his face. Sanu claims that AI-generated content, as well as merchandise featuring his likeness, is being monetised on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, generating revenue for creators without his consent.Also Read | 'Violation of personality rights': Bombay HC protects Asha Bhosle from AI misuse
“These acts not only infringe upon my rights but also amount to false endorsements and passing off,” the petition states, urging the court to issue an injunction against such misuse.Growing Trend: More Celebrities Turn to Courts
Kumar Sanu's move follows a string of similar legal actions by high-profile celebrities seeking to safeguard their personality rights.
Last month, Abhishek Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court to block offending websites and remove infringing content from platforms such as Google and YouTube.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also filed a plea against a website named aishwaryaworld, which falsely claimed to be her“only authorised and official website.” The site reportedly published her personal details, unauthorised images and even sold merchandise - including mugs and T-shirts priced up to ₹3,100 - without her consent. Her counsel, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, described the misuse as“derogatory, defamatory, and a direct assault” on her dignity.Also Read | Nagarjuna expresses 'gratitude' as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
Other well-known personalities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, have also sought legal protection of their personality and publicity rights in recent months, with the Delhi High Court granting interim relief in several cases.Personality Rights: What They Mean
Personality or publicity rights give individuals - particularly celebrities - control over the commercial use of their name, image, likeness or other aspects of their identity. These rights help prevent unauthorised exploitation and ensure that public figures can profit from their own persona.
With the rapid rise of AI-generated content and fan-driven digital creations, Indian courts are increasingly being asked to step in to define and enforce these rights. Kumar Sanu's case is expected to add to the growing legal conversation around protecting artists in the digital age.
