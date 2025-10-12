Rubina Dilaik QUITS Alcohol, Binge Eating For Abhinav Shukla Read Deeds

Rubina Dilaik wrote a post on how she gave up alcohol, coffee, binge eating, and other vices for Abhinav Shukla. Rubina is currently seen with Abhinav in the reality program Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of television's most popular couples. Even in real life, the duo has a huge following. The couple has been married for several years and had twin kids two years ago.

Rubina recently announced on social media that she overcame her vices in order to be a better person for her spouse.

Rubina stated that Karwa Chauth is more than a tradition to her; it is a means to commemorate her faith in love. She also said that she had overcome some of her vices, such as coffee and binge eating, and fasted to remind herself of her control over these things.

"For me, Karwa Chauth is not just a tradition to follow; it is my way of celebrating my faith in love!"

Dilaik went on to say that she gave up drinking five years ago to be a better person for her best half. "I fast to remind myself that I have the capacity to renounce my vices, like coffee, binge eating, overthinking, overworking, controlling outcomes and many more," she said on her blog.

"I had quit alcohol 5 years ago, I never had a habit of cigarettes, and of course, no chemicals either, so today I fast, meditate and pray to become a better half for my Best Half @ashukla09," she added. Rubina's article garnered a lot of positive feedback from industry professionals, her admirers, and the couple's followers.

Rubina and Abhinav married in a beautiful wedding in Shimla in June of 2018. The pair subsequently appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and discussed their marital issues and the possibility of divorce. However, they made amends and are now stronger than ever. The couple welcomed twin girls in 2023. Rubina is currently seen with Abhinav on the reality program Pati, Patni Aur Panga.