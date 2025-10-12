IND Vs WI, 2Nd Test: Brian Lara Makes Cheeky Request To Yashasvi Jaiswal After His 175-Run Innings (WATCH)

West Indies batting legend turned commentator Brian Lara made a cheeky request to Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, October 11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive run of form in Tests as he registered his seventh century in the format on Day 1 of the second Test against the visiting West Indies. The southpaw played a brilliant knock of 175 off 258 balls, including 22 fours, in India's first innings batting. Jaiswal was aiming for his third Test double century, but a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill led to a run-out, denying him a milestone despite a brilliant innings.

Throughout his 175-run innings, Jaiswal combined aggression with patience, effectively countering West Indies bowlers. His innings featured 22 boundaries off 258 balls, showcasing his adaptability and skill in varying match conditions.

'Don't Beat Our Bowlers That Bad'

After Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal happened to meet a legendary batter, Brian Lara, while India's left-handed opener was preparing for an interview for the BCCI telecast.

In a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team (BCCI) on its Instagram handle, Jaiswal was surprised to see Lara, who approached him with a smile, and the two greeted each other. However, the West Indies cheekily request,“Don't beat our bowlers that bad,” leaving Jaiswal amused and responding humbly by saying,“m just trying, sir.”

Brian Lara, alongside West Indies legends Clive Lloyd and Richie Richardson, is in India to participate in 'Mission India' to raise funds for Cricket West Indies, which is struggling with financial constraints. The funds are intended to help revitalize the country's cricketing infrastructure, particularly in Test cricket, and to support the development of young talent.

The former West Indies batting legend also visited the team's dressing room after Day 2's play of the second Test in Delhi and reportedly spoke separately to coach Darren Sammy, captain Roston Chase, and a couple of players. Another West Indies legend, Viv Richards, is also in attendance for the second Test in New Delhi.

'I always put the team first'

Speaking about his brilliant innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal emphasized the importance of putting the team first over his personal milestone. He also stated that his primary goal is to contribute to the team's success and help India build a strong position in the match.

“I always put the team first, how I can play for my team, and what is important for my team at that moment in time," Jaiswal said.

“So, I always think that, and that gives me the answer to how I can play, what shots I can play, how the wicket is, and if I'm there, I make sure that I take it as long as I can. So that is all my mindset: that if I have a start, I make sure that I make it big, just like that,” he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 175-run knock and captain Shubman Gill's innings of 129 off 196 balls helped India post a total of 518/5 before declaring their innings. In the first innings bowling, Team India bowlers bundled out West Indies for 248, a lead of 270 runs, and enforced the follow-on, requiring the visitors to bat again immediately to try and avoid defeat.

The spin bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) combined to pick 8 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each, ensuring India maintained complete control of the second Test.