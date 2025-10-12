Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Luxurious Home In Mumbai, Expensive Cars (PRICE & PHOTOS)

Tamannaah's Luxurious Home | Get the details on the price of actress Tamannaah's fancy bungalow in Mumbai. Find out how much her lavish home is worth and see her car collection.

Actress Tamannaah is a leading actress in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages and has acted in more than 75 films so far.

She debuted in Bollywood in 2005 with 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.' Later that year, she entered Telugu cinema with 'Sri' and made her Tamil debut in 2006 with 'Kedi'.

Though her initial films didn't bring much fame, her role in 'Kalloori' won critical acclaim. Soon, offers in Telugu and Tamil started pouring in for her.

She starred in hits like 'Ayan,' 'Paiyaa,' 'Sura,' 'Sketch,' and 'Veeram.' In Tamil, she was in 'Jailer,' and its 'Kaavaalaa' song made her a global trend.

Tamannaah played a key role in the recent film 'Aranmanai 4.' The movie is getting positive reviews and has grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box office.

News about Tamannaah's lavish Mumbai bungalow is out. She owns a home in the "Bayview Apartment" on Juhu-Versova Link Road. This huge 80,000 sq ft house costs Rs. 16.6 crore.

The house is elegantly designed with modern, state-of-the-art interiors. Besides Mumbai, Tamannaah also owns luxury homes in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Tamannaah also owns several expensive luxury cars. She has a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport worth Rs. 75.59 lakh.

She owns a BMW 320i (Rs. 43.50 lakh), a Mercedes Benz GLE (Rs. 1.02 crore), and a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (Rs. 29.96 lakh). Her total net worth is reportedly Rs. 120 crore.