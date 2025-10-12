Police Stop Child Marriage In Kerala's Malappuram, Register Case Against Groom And Relatives
Malappuram: In Malappuram's Maravattom in Kadampuzha, authorities thwarted a child marriage attempt involving a 14-year-old girl. The engagement took place despite child marriage laws, leading to swift police intervention. Following a tip-off from local residents, police arrived and registered a case against the prospective groom, his family, and ten others who attended the engagement ceremony.
Legal Action Against Those Involved
The police have taken firm action by filing a case not only against the prospective groom and his family but also against those who participated in the ceremony. The case is registered under relevant child protection laws. The authorities have made it clear that such attempts will not be tolerated and have promised to take stringent action
Protection and Welfare of the Minor
The 14-year-old girl has been placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee to ensure her safety and well-being. Such incidents weren't reported recently but earlier it was much more rampant in the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment