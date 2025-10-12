Lesia Ukrainka's Cassandra Makes Its US Theatrical Debut At Razom's Ukrainian Cultural Festival
Written by one of Ukraine’s greatest literary figures and pioneering feminist voices, the play is set at the end of the Trojan War and follows the prophetess Cassandra, cursed by Apollo never to have her harrowing visions believed. She wages a fraught inner battle to speak truth to power even when no one listens. With the unbreakable heroine of Cassandra, this classic 1908 dramatic poem embodies Ukrainka’s legacy of portraying women not as passive figures but as seers, warriors and visionaries.
The director of Cassandra, Artemis Wheelock, shares: What draws me to Cassandra is how painfully familiar her isolation feels. Ukrainka shows us the cost of knowing the truth when no one will face it. Directing this play right now is about holding up a mirror to our own silence. What truths are we still refusing to hear? How many lives does it take for us to wake up?
Why Now? Ukrainka’s Cassandra is not simply a retelling of myth. It is a mirror for today. In an era defined by authoritarianism, disinformation, and wars fought both on the battlefield and in the realm of narrative, Ukrainka’s vision feels urgent. Cassandra’s curse – to see what others refuse to believe – echoes Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for truth under Russian aggression.
An audience member reflected at a reading earlier this year: When I see non-Ukrainians performing Ukrainian art it has a validating effect on me, our art no longer feels invisible and the propaganda lie spell melts away. This production situates the play in the current contexts, underscoring the dangers of denial and distortion while inviting audiences to confront the cost of silencing reality. Bringing Cassandra to the American stage is an act of cultural recognition.
CAST: Jacob Anderson, Mari Blake, E Mani Cadet, Dominika Handzlik, Isis Henderson, Melinda
Nanovsky, Jerilyn Sackler, Thomas Shuman.
CREATIVE TEAM
Executive Producer: Eklektika Productions
Producer: Razom for Ukraine
Associate Producer: Kaitlin Rowan
Associate Producer: split/decision
Director: Artemis Wheelock
Stage Manager: Skylar Back
Technical Director: Cam Dasher
Lighting Designer: Maz Sailer
Set Designers: Artemis Wheelock, Illia George
Sound Designer: Lola Basiliere
Costume Designer: Sasha Nikolaevna
Projections Designer: Max Van
Fight Choreographer, Intimacy Coordinator: Monroe Lemaire
With generous support from:
Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA)
Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute (HURI)
Cassandra brings to life the 2021 English translation by acclaimed poet, Nina Murray
About Razom’s Ukrainian Cultural Festival
This October, Razom for Ukraine presents its acclaimed Ukrainian Cultural Festival, now expanded into a month-long citywide celebration with the theme Against the Grain. From October 1 to 31, audiences will experience daily events spanning theater, film, literature, and visual art, spotlighting the fearless creativity of Ukrainian artists who defy convention and reshape global culture. The 2025 festival marks a turning point: what began two years ago as a two-week initiative has now grown into a full month of daily events, cementing its place as a platform for cultural exchange and creative
resistance.
“Against the Grain reflects the spirit of Ukrainian artists today,” says Dora Chomiak, CEO of Razom for Ukraine. “They are responding to war, displacement, and trauma, boldly reshaping tradition, transforming vulnerability into power, and driving/maintaining their voices in the global conversation.”
