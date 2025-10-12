Reese Witherspoon Wants To Mentor Hollywood's Next Generation Of Female Stars

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon believes in giving back to her community of actors. The actress has expressed her wish to mentor the next generation of female stars in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old star was grateful for those who helped her out during the early years of her movie career and is determined to "pass the microphone" to those trying to find their way in the industry, reports 'Female First UK”.

Speaking to E! News, the actress said, "Mentorship is everything. I just had lunch with my mentor yesterday, who helped me so much in my 20s. She really guided me and gave me great advice about choices I was gonna make in my career, but also my personal life. It's important for women to find ways to connect in real life and learn from each other, really gather those best practices, those critical words of wisdom that can really guide you”.

Witherspoon has welcomed five new mentees to the Hello Sunshine Collective, her company, and explained that the company was set up to benefit others.

The 'Walk the Line' star said, "Hello Sunshine was never just about me. It is always about passing the microphone or shining a light on another woman and her accomplishments. So, the Collective is an extension of that”.

As per 'Female First UK', Reese has produced hit shows such as 'The Morning Show' and 'Daisy Jones and the Six' through Hello Sunshine and says her younger self would be "blown away" by the company's success.

The 'Legally Blonde' actress said, "I think my younger self would be blown away. She'd be astounded at the community that Hello Sunshine has become. I was always looking for connection with other people and celebrating my friends growing up. I think women are so interesting, so my natural curiosity has gotten me to this place”.