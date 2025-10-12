Egypt To Host Global Summit In Sharm El-Sheikh To Finalize Gaza Peace Deal, Trump Among Attendees
Egypt will host an international summit on Monday in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh aimed at finalizing a peace agreement to end the Gaza war, a presidential spokesperson said in a statement.
More than 20 world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the summit, which Egyptian officials described as a“decisive step toward restoring stability in the region.”
According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, the U.S. State Department has sent official invitations to several countries - including Iran - to participate in the signing of the Gaza peace accord in Egypt.
The British Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh peace conference. Leaders of France and Spain have also announced their participation.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the talks, the UN spokesperson confirmed on Saturday, adding that the organization supports all efforts aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza.
The high-level gathering comes as Washington pushes for an agreement brokered by the United States to formally end months of conflict between Israel and Hamas, following a series of temporary ceasefires and humanitarian negotiations.
Analysts say the Sharm el-Sheikh summit could mark a turning point if the proposed deal is signed, potentially paving the way for post-war reconstruction and renewed diplomatic engagement across the Middle East.Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
