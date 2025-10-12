Pakistan Launches Heavy Response After Unprovoked Afghan Firing On Pakistani Soil

MENAFN - AzerNews) Security sources have confirmed that Pakistan launched heavy response after what it describes as unprovoked firing from across the Pak-Afghan border, inflicting significant losses on Afghan positions and foreign formations, security sources said,reports via DND News.

Security sources say Pakistani forces carried out a strong and sustained retaliation after unprovoked firing from Afghan positions along the Pak-Afghan border. Several Afghan soldiers were reportedly killed and multiple foreign formations suffered heavy losses, the sources added.

According to available information, Afghan Taliban provided shelters to terrorists to infiltrate into Pakistan from Kunar, Nagarhar, Khost, Paktia and Hemond and Pakistani troops were vigilant, and they responded with lighting speed, destroying Tashkeels (columns) of terrorists.

According to the same security officials, Afghan posts did not provide covering fire for the foreign fighters sheltering among them. Pakistani strikes reportedly hit several Afghan posts and bases believed to be hosting TTP and ISIS and other armed groups that Pakistan called as Fitna-e- Khawarij.

The operations reportedly involved artillery, tanks, and both light and heavy weapons. Air assets and drones were also used to target suspected hideouts of TTP and ISIS terrorists. The headquarters of the Afghan forces that sheltered ISIS and Fitna al-Khawarij were also targeted, the report added.

All casualty and damage figures in this account are attributed to unnamed security sources and remain unconfirmed by independent or bilateral authorities.

It has been confirmed by independent sources also that several Afghan soldiers and foreign fighters were killed; multiple Afghan posts hit. Targets included ISIS and Khawarij hideouts; headquarters sheltering those groups were also struck with FATAH GMLRS that are also being used by Pakistan Army to target TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan, sources claimed.

Credible sources confirmed that the coordinated assaults originated from across several key sectors, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral and Baramcha in Balochistan facilitating the illegal entry of Khawarij and troops responded immediately and decisively, the counteroffensive targeted and destroyed multiple Afghan border posts and dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khawarij were killed instantly.

Official spokesperson of Afghan Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said to an international News Agency that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has decided to stop attacks on Pakistan.

Meanwhile security forces in Rawalpindi state that Afghanistan started this and now Pakistan will finish according to its own choice of time.

Kharij, included in their ranks, have suffered heavy losses. This war will continue until our objectives are achieved”, said an official source in Islamabad. On October 10, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif categorically said that Pakistan will exercise the right to protect its soil from terrorists that come from Afghanistan.

“At present, Pakistan's political, military and intelligence leadership are sitting together and formulating an immediate and effective strategy to fully defend Pakistan and respond to the aggression from Afghanistan with full force. So far, Pakistan's brave forces have responded vigorously not only with small and large weapons but also with long-range air strikes and artillery, as a result of which not only the Afghan forces but also the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, i.e. Fitna