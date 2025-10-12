President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Spain
"Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.
On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of Spain,'' the letter reads.
