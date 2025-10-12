Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans Visits Odesa Region
“Together with Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, we briefed Mr. Brekelmans on the security situation in the region. We discussed the consequences of constant enemy shelling of civil and critical infrastructure, the energy situation, and the region's preparations for winter,” Kiper wrote.
Ruben Brekelmans stressed the importance of Dutch support for Ukraine and emphasized that they would continue to help the Ukrainian military and civilian population.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 103 out of 118 Russian drones overnight
“We thank the Netherlands for fighting together for the future. Together we are stronger!” Kiper stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, resulting in casualties.
Photo: Oleh Kiper, Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment