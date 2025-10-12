Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans Visits Odesa Region

2025-10-12 06:05:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported the news on Telegram .

“Together with Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, we briefed Mr. Brekelmans on the security situation in the region. We discussed the consequences of constant enemy shelling of civil and critical infrastructure, the energy situation, and the region's preparations for winter,” Kiper wrote.

Ruben Brekelmans stressed the importance of Dutch support for Ukraine and emphasized that they would continue to help the Ukrainian military and civilian population.

“We thank the Netherlands for fighting together for the future. Together we are stronger!” Kiper stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, resulting in casualties.

Photo: Oleh Kiper, Telegram

