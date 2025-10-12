Zelensky: Russia Launches More Than 3,100 Drones, 92 Missiles, And 1,360 Guided Aerial Bombs On Ukraine In One Week.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues its aerial terror against our cities and communities, intensifying strikes on our energy infrastructure. The immorality of these crimes is such that every day, Russians kill our people. Yesterday in Kostiantynivka, a child was killed in a church by an aerial bomb. In total, just this week alone, more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and around 1,360 glide bombs have been used against Ukraine," the President stated.

Zelensky noted separately that Moscow is allowing itself to escalate its attacks because the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East. He called on partners not to divert their attention from Ukraine and to continue to put pressure on Russia with sanctions, tariffs, and joint actions against buyers of Russian oil who are financing the war.

"And it is exactly this approach that can open the path to lasting peace for Europe. The world can guarantee this in parallel with the peace process in the Middle East," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, on October 11, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine.