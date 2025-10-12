Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Official Invitation To Sharm El-Sheikh Summit Mon.

2025-10-12 06:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday an official invitation from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to attend Monday's Sharm El-Sheikh Summit dedicated to signing the agreement ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the letter of invitation was handed over by Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abu Al-Wafa to Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya during a ceremony. (end)
