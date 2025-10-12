403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Official Invitation To Sharm El-Sheikh Summit Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday an official invitation from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to attend Monday's Sharm El-Sheikh Summit dedicated to signing the agreement ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the letter of invitation was handed over by Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abu Al-Wafa to Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya during a ceremony. (end)
ae
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the letter of invitation was handed over by Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abu Al-Wafa to Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya during a ceremony. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment