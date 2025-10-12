403
Israeli Occupation Raids Homes Of Soon-To-Be Released Palestinian Prisoners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation raided on Sunday homes of Palestinian prisoners expected to be released under the ceasefire agreement, mediated between Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.
According to local sources, cited by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), Israeli occupation stormed several homes of prisoners, searching properties, damaging contents, and threatening families against speaking to the media or organizing receptions for the freed detainees.
In a statement, the Palestinian Center for Prisoners' Defense called for the United Nations, its Secretary-General, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights to take concrete steps to end these violations and ensure international protection for thousands of detainees.
Under the truce, Israeli occupation is expected to release 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained after October 7, in exchange for 20 living Israeli occupation captives and 28 bodies.
Those set for release in the West Bank were transferred to Ofer Prison, while others facing deportation were moved to the Negev facility. Families of deportees said they were informed that their relatives would be sent to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. (end)
