FOWPAL Hosts Global Virtual Event For World Mental Health Day 2025

EINPresswire/ -- At a time when anxiety, conflict, and uncertainty affect millions, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) hosted a heartfelt online celebration for World Mental Health Day 2025. Streaming live on the ICDay YouTube Channel , the event featured an inspiring speech titled “Support Global Mental Health with Love and Conscience ” from FOWPAL’s president Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, who invited people around the globe to rediscover inner peace and mutual care through the guiding power of love and conscience—the essential keys to sustaining mental and emotional well-being in today’s troubled world.

A Global Call for Love and the Awakening of Conscience

The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.” Dr. Hong joined millions around the world in expressing concern for those affected by natural disasters, wars, and global instability, calling on everyone to “share the energy of love, express care through words of warmth, keep kindness and compassion alive in their hearts, and rekindle hope for life.”

“Today, humanity is confronted with unprecedented challenges unlike any it has faced before,” Dr. Hong noted, referencing the destructive floods, wildfires, epidemics, and political tensions that have swept across the globe. He emphasized that such crises not only devastate communities but also erode mental health and social harmony. He reminded everyone, “Hatred is spreading throughout society, and people are increasingly unwilling to show tolerance, while incidents of violence occur more frequently than ever. Many individuals are absorbed in electronic games and the endless virtual world, detaching themselves from real life, human relationships, and meaningful goals. As a result, people fall into despair and confusion, losing both hope as well as mental and physical well-being.”

Healing the Heart Through Love and Conscience

Drawing from ancient wisdom, Dr. Hong reminded viewers, “Since ancient times, the heart has been regarded as the root of self-cultivation, for the treasures deep within us—love and conscience—can safeguard it in times of darkness and difficulty.”

“Love must begin with oneself,” he continued. “We need to nurture and protect our own hearts, shielding them from being disturbed or clouded by external factors, so that we may maintain a pure and lucid heart, gain clarity of thought, and extend appropriate support and assistance to others when needed.”

Dr. Hong described conscience as humanity’s inner compass, guiding individuals throughout life’s journey. He urged people to draw upon love and conscience as sources of strength, enabling them to confront challenges with courage even in the most difficult times.

The Power of Daily Reflection

Dr. Hong encouraged everyone to dedicate just five minutes each day for self-reflection. This practice, he explained, clears the mind and enables individuals to “listen to the call of conscience deep within.” Guided by conscience, people can discern what is truly good for themselves and others.

“Spreading messages of love and conscience,” Dr. Hong stated, “creates a ripple effect, bringing greater positive energy into our families, communities, and society. These messages awaken people’s conscience and innate kindness, inspiring more individuals to extend support and assistance for mental well-being.”

Toward a Healthier, More Peaceful World

Echoing the WHO’s holistic definition of health as encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being, Dr. Hong emphasized, “The true sanctuary for safeguarding mental health lies in love, compassion, and solidarity.” “Let us work hand in hand to create a virtuous cycle and to realize the principle that “‘mental health is a universal human right.’” Ultimately, these efforts will benefit all, fostering stronger social bonds, a more harmonious society, and a more peaceful world, he said.

He concluded with heartfelt blessings: “May conscience ignite hope in everyone. May our collective good deeds bring light to the world. May everyone be blessed with safety and health in body and mind. May the world be blessed with peace and sustainability.”

Dr. Hong’s speech proposed a positive and proactive approach grounded in conscience, encouraging society to transform competition-induced anxiety into mutual support and collective well-being, leading to true inner peace. “World Mental Health Day” was initiated in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), with support from the World Health Organization (WHO). It aims to enhance public understanding of mental health, eliminate stigma, and promote policy action in nations worldwide. Each year on October 10, more than a hundred countries observe this day through education, dialogue, and community engagement to advance mental health for all.

About Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze is a global advocate for love, peace, and conscience. As the president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), he has led FOWPAL on self-funded trips to 120 countries across six continents, promoting intercultural dialogue and a culture of love, conscience, and peace.

Dr. Hong initiated the International Day of Conscience and the International Day of Hope, both adopted by the United Nations, as global observances encouraging humanity to act with kindness, integrity, and optimism. In recognition of his lifelong dedication to peace and humanitarian service, he received the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 for over 1.2 million volunteer hours contributed by him and FOWPAL members.

