Shooting in high school homecomings in US result in six fatalities
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed in two separate shootings during high school homecoming events in Mississippi, with dozens more injured, local officials reported Saturday.
In Leland, four people lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on the town’s main street, where crowds had gathered for the high school’s homecoming game, a long-standing fall tradition. At least 12 of the injured were hospitalized.
State officials said the shooting occurred during a post-game gathering, with four victims airlifted to a nearby medical center in critical condition. No suspects have been identified, and the state investigation bureau is leading the inquiry. Leland, a small city of roughly 3,800 residents, remains on edge as authorities continue their investigation.
“I just want to send our condolences to the families of the deceased and to all those who are being treated,” the city’s mayor said. “We need to be in prayer for our city.” The victims’ names have not yet been released.
Roughly 200 miles southeast, in Heidelberg, Mississippi, a separate homecoming weekend shooting claimed two lives. Additionally, there were unconfirmed reports of a third shooting at a high school in Rolling Fork, 40 miles south of Leland, with local authorities responding Friday night, though no further details have emerged.
