403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump orders use of funds to ensure pay to army service members
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use all of the department’s “available funds” to guarantee that military personnel receive their pay during the ongoing government shutdown, now approaching its third week.
Trump, assigning blame to congressional Democrats and specifically mentioning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, warned that troops would otherwise miss their upcoming paychecks, scheduled for next Wednesday.
Using an unofficial variant of Hegseth’s title on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.” He added, “We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS.”
According to a spokesperson from the Office of Management and Budget, the funds come from “portions of research and development money” at the Defense Department that are available for a two-year period.
Lawmakers from both parties have urged the House Speaker to reconvene Congress to pass legislation ensuring military pay. Two representatives warned that without action by next Wednesday, nearly three million military families could miss their pay.
Trump has stated that some federal employees outside the military do not “deserve” to be paid during the shutdown, implying that they might not receive back pay. Traditionally, during shutdowns, essential workers continue their duties without pay, while nonessential workers are furloughed, receiving back pay once the shutdown ends. Trump, however, has threatened to fire thousands of workers and withhold back pay from others.
Trump, assigning blame to congressional Democrats and specifically mentioning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, warned that troops would otherwise miss their upcoming paychecks, scheduled for next Wednesday.
Using an unofficial variant of Hegseth’s title on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote: “That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.” He added, “We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS.”
According to a spokesperson from the Office of Management and Budget, the funds come from “portions of research and development money” at the Defense Department that are available for a two-year period.
Lawmakers from both parties have urged the House Speaker to reconvene Congress to pass legislation ensuring military pay. Two representatives warned that without action by next Wednesday, nearly three million military families could miss their pay.
Trump has stated that some federal employees outside the military do not “deserve” to be paid during the shutdown, implying that they might not receive back pay. Traditionally, during shutdowns, essential workers continue their duties without pay, while nonessential workers are furloughed, receiving back pay once the shutdown ends. Trump, however, has threatened to fire thousands of workers and withhold back pay from others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment