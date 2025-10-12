Spamedica Leads The Way In Training The Next Generation Of Ophthalmologists

EINPresswire/ -- SpaMedica, the UK’s largest independent provider of NHS cataract surgery, has welcomed new research published by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCO) showing significant progress in expanding cataract training placements in the Independent Sector.There are now almost 130 cataract training placements across the independent sector in England – a threefold increase since 2023 – with SpaMedica delivering around 75% of these opportunities. Feedback from trainees has been overwhelmingly positive, praising both the quality of teaching and the size of theatre lists.SpaMedica has been proud to serve as one of the largest providers of high-volume cataract training opportunities in the NHS, supporting 161 Ophthalmology Specialist Trainees (OSTs) across its national hospital network this year alone. Our STEPS surgical training programme, recognised by the RCO, consistently exceeds national benchmarks for trainee outcomes. Sustaining these valuable trainee operating lists depends on maintaining sufficient surgical activity, and SpaMedica remains committed to working closely with NHSE, ICBs, and deaneries to ensure that case volumes remain at levels that support the continued availability and quality of placements.We have also invested significantly in a dedicated training infrastructure, including five dry-lab simulation centres, microscope attachments, a faculty of consultant trainers, and rotation support from ST1 to ST7. As the first independent provider to sign the NHS England Workforce, Training and Education Funding Agreement, we look forward to welcoming undergraduate medical students into our sites in 2025/26.Dr Alex Silvester, Chief Medical Officer at SpaMedica, said:“We are delighted that SpaMedica continues to lead the way in training the next generation of surgical ophthalmologists, ensuring doctors can develop the skills required to deliver outstanding patient outcomes. Training is at the heart of our mission, and we remain committed to supporting the long-term sustainability of ophthalmology services across the NHS.About SpaMedicaSpaMedica is one of the UK’s leading providers of NHS ophthalmology services, offering treatments for cataracts, posterior capsule opacification and glaucoma, as well as a medical retina service. In 2018, SpaMedica became the largest NHS cataract surgery provider in the UK.Founded in 2008, it has 64 hospitals across the UK, with thousands of NHS patients receiving treatment at its hospitals each year.SpaMedica is a member of the Veonet Group, the largest provider of ophthalmology care in Europe.The organisation believes in improving sight through excellent care which, ultimately, improves the quality of its patients’ lives.More than 21,500 patients have awarded SpaMedica a five-star rating on NHS UK.

