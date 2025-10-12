403
Car crash in Egypt kills three Qatari diplomats
(MENAFN) Three Qatari diplomats lost their lives and two others were injured in a traffic accident in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, according to official statements.
Qatar’s Embassy in Cairo confirmed that Emiri Diwan members Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Al-Ghanem Al-Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber died while performing their official duties. Two additional Diwan members, Abdullah Issa Al-Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Buainain, were injured and taken to Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital for treatment.
The embassy stated that both the deceased and injured diplomats will be flown back to Doha aboard a Qatari aircraft, expressing appreciation to Egyptian authorities “for their cooperation, care, and attention in following up on the incident and providing the necessary facilitation.” Reports indicate the crash was caused by a steering wheel malfunction.
Sharm El-Sheikh is scheduled to host an international peace summit on Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with participation from over 20 nations. The summit aims to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to an Egyptian presidential statement.
Earlier this week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan he outlined on September 29. The plan seeks to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and initiate a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The first phase went into effect at 12 noon local time (0900 GMT) on Friday.
The second phase includes creating a new governing structure in Gaza without Hamas’ involvement, forming a security force composed of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and disarming Hamas.
