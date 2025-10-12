403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin spokesman warns Moldova of seeking confrontation with Russia
(MENAFN) Moldovan authorities are making a “grave mistake” by adopting a confrontational stance toward Russia, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Earlier this week, Moldova’s government, led by pro-EU President Maia Sandu, unveiled a new security strategy that labels Moscow as the primary threat and accuses it of waging a “high-intensity hybrid war” against the country. The document states that the former Soviet republic has been “profoundly affected” by the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as Russian “aggression.”
Moscow has consistently denied interfering in Moldova’s internal affairs, insisting that the Ukraine conflict was instigated by Western actions and that Russia is merely defending itself. Peskov described Chisinau’s strategy as a “continuation of a rather confrontational line towards our country,” adding: “From our point of view, the current leaders of Moldova are making a grave mistake. They believe that the line of building up relations with Europe implies full antagonization of Russia.”
He further warned: “One country has already made such a mistake. It did not bring any good to this one country,” alluding to Ukraine, where a Western-backed coup in 2014 toppled its elected government, triggering a breakdown in Moscow-Kiev relations and a prolonged armed conflict.
In September, Sandu’s pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retained its parliamentary majority, narrowly defeating the Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP) and other opposition factions amid reports of voter restrictions and allegations of fraud, both domestically and abroad. Her victory was widely seen as another step toward Moldova’s EU integration.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.4 million people situated between Romania and Ukraine, was granted EU candidate status in 2022, shortly after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Moldova’s government, led by pro-EU President Maia Sandu, unveiled a new security strategy that labels Moscow as the primary threat and accuses it of waging a “high-intensity hybrid war” against the country. The document states that the former Soviet republic has been “profoundly affected” by the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as Russian “aggression.”
Moscow has consistently denied interfering in Moldova’s internal affairs, insisting that the Ukraine conflict was instigated by Western actions and that Russia is merely defending itself. Peskov described Chisinau’s strategy as a “continuation of a rather confrontational line towards our country,” adding: “From our point of view, the current leaders of Moldova are making a grave mistake. They believe that the line of building up relations with Europe implies full antagonization of Russia.”
He further warned: “One country has already made such a mistake. It did not bring any good to this one country,” alluding to Ukraine, where a Western-backed coup in 2014 toppled its elected government, triggering a breakdown in Moscow-Kiev relations and a prolonged armed conflict.
In September, Sandu’s pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) retained its parliamentary majority, narrowly defeating the Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP) and other opposition factions amid reports of voter restrictions and allegations of fraud, both domestically and abroad. Her victory was widely seen as another step toward Moldova’s EU integration.
Moldova, a country of roughly 2.4 million people situated between Romania and Ukraine, was granted EU candidate status in 2022, shortly after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment