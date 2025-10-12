Modi Marks 75 With Service Drive And National Tributes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today amid widespread greetings and the launch of a two-week“Sewa Pakhwada” campaign aimed at welfare and outreach efforts across India. State and central leaders as well as ordinary citizens extolled his leadership, while a slate of new programs for women, children and tribal communities were rolled out, especially from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu hailed Modi as“an exemplar of hard work” who has inspired the nation to set and pursue large goals. She wished him health and joy, emphasising how his leadership has helped shape India's progress globally. Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J. P. Nadda echoed these sentiments, pointing to Modi's role in promoting self-reliance, elevating India's international stature, and executing reforms across sectors.

The“Sewa Pakhwada” initiative has been structured as a fortnight of activity ending on 2 October, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Under the campaign, programmes such as health check-ups, cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, environmental awareness efforts, promotion of indigenous products, exhibitions, and sports events will take place. BJP youth wings are staging runs and community events in dozens of cities to mark the milestone.

From his birthplace town of Vadnagar in Gujarat to distant corners of the country, celebrations have taken on local flavour. In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, special welfare initiatives for women, children and tribal populations were unveiled. Across India, schools and public spaces have hosted rangoli displays, devotional prayers, and cultural performances. Special Ganga Aarti ceremonies have been organised and major state capitals are seeing visual tributes such as large-scale posters and tricolours.

Political reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with opposition voices largely restrained or offering measured praise. Chief ministers from various states, as well as senior figures within BJP and allies, emphasised continuity of governance and commitment to delivering public services. Some messages focused on Modi's global diplomatic presence, while others lauded domestic schemes and grassroots infrastructure projects.

Analysts see the birthday observances and accompanying welfare push as both symbolic and strategic. The scale of the celebrations and outreach efforts suggests an aim to reinforce popular support ahead of upcoming elections. The use of service initiatives spans across regions and social groups; the focus on tribal welfare and women's health is being viewed as an attempt to address longstanding development gaps. Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister has already witnessed significant policy moves in defence, infrastructure, manufacturing, and digital governance, boosting India's international profile even as challenges such as inflation, unemployment and rural distress persist.

