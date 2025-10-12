QS World University Rankings 2026: NUS Business School MBA Ranked No. 1 In Asia For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswir – 17 September 2025 – The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School's Master of Business Administration (MBA) is ranked first in Asia for the third year in a row in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global MBA Rankings 2026.

The NUS MBA programme rose two places to 23rd worldwide, achieving its highest-ever global position in an evaluation pool that expanded by almost 15 per cent from last year. It now ranks among the top 6 per cent of 390 MBA programmes assessed globally by QS.

The 2026 edition of the QS Global MBA and Business Masters Rankings evaluates programmes based on key performance indicators, including Employability, Return on Investment, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Thought Leadership, as well as Class and Faculty Diversity.

In the latest rankings, the NUS MBA achieved an overall score of 87.0 out of 100. The programme excelled in key indicators such as Thought Leadership (82.5), Employability (83.9), and Return on Investment (94.2). It scored at least 30 per cent above the global average for each of these indicators.

Employability remains a standout as the programme led the rankings in Asia with an improved employment rate of 95.0 per cent for the Class of 2024, compared with 83.3 per cent in the previous year. Class and Faculty Diversity also advanced, with the programme improving 27 places to 56th globally with greater representation of women and international members across both faculty and student cohorts.

The latest results underscore the NUS MBA programme's educational rigour, commitment to global competitiveness, and definitive impact on its graduates' professional development and long-term career success.

See also Vinpearl Golf Léman – A New Golf Landmark Opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, Dean of NUS Business School, said,“Our position as Asia's top MBA for the third consecutive year, alongside our historic rise to 23rd globally, reflects the School's commitment to academic excellence, innovative research, and developing dynamic, adaptive leaders who can navigate complexity in a rapidly evolving global economy. While rankings are just one measure, they demonstrate the tangible positive impact our faculty, students, and alumni are having on business and community worldwide.”

The NUS MBA offers a transformative experience designed to equip future leaders with a global toolkit and cross-cultural insight to thrive in a fast-changing world. Anchored in the dynamic business environment of Singapore, the programme delivers a rigorous yet highly customisable curriculum, with a deep focus on Asia, coupled with strong global exposure through international study trips and exchange opportunities with top partner universities worldwide.

Students can tailor their learning journey by choosing from over 50 electives across nine areas of specialisation. Through experiential learning, industry engagement, and a diverse international cohort, NUS MBA students gain the tools and perspectives needed to lead with impact, within Asia and beyond.

More information on the QS Global MBA rankings can be found at: