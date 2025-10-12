Air Mauritius Privatisation Has Strategic Implications For The Gulf

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Matein Khalid

Mauritius, an island archipelago state in the Indian ocean, has long maintained extensive economic and cultural ties with the GCC.

Thanks to tax treaties with India, Mauritius is a favourite domicile for wealthy Indian expatriate residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

GCC citizens and residents are prominent investors in some of Africa's most expensive luxury beach resorts located in the island nation, where property contributes 70 percent of foreign direct investment.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi's private banking and wealth management ecosystem has vastly expanded its footprint in Mauritius. Port Louis, the capital, has evolved from being an obscure tax haven a mere decade ago to a bonafide offshore banking, wealth management and fund administration centre for largely Indian, Chinese, South African and French millionaires. It is ideally situated to profit from the current financial economic transformation in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Emirates dominates tourist traffic from the Gulf to Mauritius with two daily A380 flights from DXB to Port Louis, and plans to add a third daily Boeing 777 flight during the peak winter season in December.

Mauritius, not coincidentally, was Emirates' second most in-demand summer holiday route in 2025. Emirates also has a code-sharing agreement with Air Mauritius, the national carrier.

Since neither Etihad nor Qatar Airways fly to Mauritius, Emirates has gained dominant market share in a highly profitable long haul route from Dubai to the heart of the Indian Ocean's fastest growing offshore banking, luxury real estate and high-end tourism hub.

A recent decision by the Mauritius government led by the prime minister Navin Ramgoolam to offer a 49 percent stake in the troubled flag carrier Air Mauritius will thus be a strategic milestone in the evolution of the country's air transport and tourism.

Air Mauritius has had significant operational and maintenance issues with its fleet in the recent past and its long-haul routes are limited to Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Johannesburg, London and Paris.

Mauritius seeks a foreign buyer with an existing global route network and deep petrocurrency pockets to finance new aircraft purchases and improve its ground support, engineering, logistics and cargo handling infrastructure.

The grapevine in Port Louis banking circles suggest Qatar Airways is the frontrunner to acquire Air Mauritius, deploying its global network across North America, Europe and Asia to boost tourist flows into the island.

With deep financial resources, the Gulf carrier could also fund much-needed fleet expansion for Air Mauritius, which currently operates just a dozen wide-body jets and turboprops serving nearby islands.

The privatisation of a national air carrier in an African state is inherently a factional, even fractious, political process and Mauritius has proved no different. The chairman of Air Mauritius has publicly opposed the idea of Qatar Airways as the preferred white knight for the financially weak Port Louis airline.

If Qatar Airways wins control of Air Mauritius, it will automatically win significant landing rights in Port Louis that will threaten Emirates' largely unchallenged dominance on its most profitable long-haul Indian Ocean route.

However the privatisation deal goes, the outcome does not necessarily have to be a zero-sum game for the incumbent Emirates. The exquisite island destination can attract far more than the 1.4 million visitors who arrived here last year.

The Mauritius government wants to emulate Dubai by sharply boosting tourism revenues and offering a liberal golden visa programme to lure wealthy families and their businesses into Port Louis's growing asset management and private banking hub.

With a $50 billion economy, the island nation could be on the cusp of a sustained growth surge, positioning itself as the gateway for global capital into East Africa's emerging tiger economies.

There is a natural synergy between property investment, wealth management, high-end tourism, and free trade zone-driven FDI that links Mauritius with the UAE. This ensures a prominent role for Emirates in the island's economic trajectory, even if it does not ultimately secure Air Mauritius should the airline's privatisation move ahead.

For its part, Qatar has frequently deployed its liquefied natural gas wealth to acquire minority stakes in foreign carriers, so making a bid for Air Mauritius is a logical entry point into a long-haul route it does not yet serve. The Gulf airline already holds 25 percent of South Africa's AirLink and Virgin Australia, along with 10 percent stakes in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific and LatAm Airlines Group.

Air Mauritius is not the only African carrier on Doha's radar: Qatar Airways is also nearing a deal to take a 49 percent stake in RwandAir, the national airline of East Africa's most stable and prosperous entrepot state.

