Dubai‐XSOLLA Pact Targets Gaming Growth Under Gaming 2033 Plan

Dubai Future Foundation has sealed a Memorandum of Understanding with XSOLLA, a global video-game commerce company, under the framework of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033. The agreement seeks to reinforce Dubai's position as a gaming innovation hub, drive thought-leadership in the sector, and deliver economic impact with goals of 30,000 new jobs and an additional US$1 billion in GDP by 2033.

DPG33, launched in November 2023 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, aims to place Dubai among the world's top ten gaming hubs over the next decade. The XSOLLA deal was inked during Dubai's participation in Gamescom 2025 in Germany, where the DFF-led pavilion showcased local developers and gaming initiatives.

Under the MoU, the partners will co-operate on generating thought leadership initiatives and spotlight key activities in content, monetisation, infrastructure, and talent development. DFF also will use its platform to attract investment and cultivate a supportive ecosystem for game developers.

Local game studios have already been gaining traction. Dubai-headquartered iBLOXX secured US$5 million in funding to further develop its online game Strayshot, and Artisan Studios' Lost Hellden drew over 15,000 wishlist additions on Steam plus more than 300,000 views of its promotional video across platforms such as IGN, PlayStation and Nintendo of America during the Gamescom showing. These examples illustrate growing visibility for indie development as well as commercial promise in Dubai's gaming sector.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said that the level of local and international interest in Dubai's gaming sector reveals“a real appetite to explore and partner with one of the industry's most promising markets.” He emphasised Dubai's advantages in infrastructure, investment, and competitive advantages under DPG33.

The economic projections tied to these initiatives rely heavily on success in three arenas: scaling game creation and publishing, enhancing monetisation capabilities, and developing skilled talent. The MoU with XSOLLA is expected to assist especially in the monetisation and scaling end, leveraging XSOLLA's global commerce tools and developer support services. Analysts note that aligning global platforms like XSOLLA with local innovation programmes is a strategy used in other leading gaming hubs, helping to bridge gaps in market access, revenue optimisation, and international distribution.

Regulatory and infrastructure support remain under scrutiny, as talent attraction-both local and international-depends not only on capital and tools, but also on clarity in regulation, availability of education and training, creative incentives, and digital and physical infrastructure. Dubai's gaming strategy, via DPG33, aims to address many of these pain-points through government partnership, industry collaboration, and ecosystem development.

