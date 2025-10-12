Gold Smashes Record As U.S. Shutdown Sparks Market Shock

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gold surged to an unprecedented high on Wednesday, driven by investor flight to safe assets after the United States entered a federal government shutdown that threatens to delay key economic data releases.

Spot gold climbed above $3,875 per ounce, and U. S. gold futures for December touched $3,887.40, marking fresh peaks in the metal's dramatic rally this year. The dollar weakened, while U. S. stock futures slid, reflecting the heightened uncertainty gripping global markets.

The shutdown froze large swathes of federal operations after Congress failed to approve funding for the 2026 fiscal year, triggering furloughs for approximately 750,000 federal workers and imposing a daily cost to the government of around $400 million.

With the shutdown effectively halting the release of critical economic indicators-most notably the September non-farm payrolls data-the Federal Reserve is being forced to rely on alternate data sources to assess conditions ahead of its October meeting. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned that central bankers will need to“turn to other data sources” if official reports are suspended.

In labor market reports released earlier, the JOLTS data showed only marginal growth in job openings in August, while hiring declined-signalling cooling momentum in the U. S. labour market. This, combined with the shutdown, has increased market expectations that the Fed will move to cut interest rates in October. Futures now price in a 96 per cent likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut.

Institutional demand has bolstered the gold rally: central banks have continued to accumulate bullion, even as inflows to gold-backed exchange-traded funds have surged. Analysts point to a powerful confluence of safe-haven inflows and speculative momentum. Deutsche Bank and other firms have flagged upside targets in the $3,900–$4,000 range if current conditions persist.

Silver also posted gains, hitting a 14-year high, while platinum and palladium lagged modestly. In India, gold prices on the MCX breached all-time highs, crossing ₹1,17,351 per 10 grams as global and domestic investors sought shelter from volatility.

Analysts caution, however, that the rally faces key risks. A rebound in the dollar, a surprise hawkish tilt from the Fed, or a sudden resolution of the funding impasse could reverse momentum. The longer the shutdown endures, the greater the danger that data collection becomes impaired-threatening the quality of future releases such as inflation, GDP, and employment statistics.

The valuation of the U. S. Treasury's gold reserves has also gained attention: the gold holdings-officially booked at historical rates-now command a market value exceeding $1 trillion, driven by the steep rise in bullion prices.

Wall Street insiders note that the shutdown has injected a new element of volatility into markets already stretched by geopolitical tensions and macro imbalances. Equity futures were already under pressure on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down nearly 0.5 per cent in early trade.

