Flash Floods Claim Four Lives In Arizona Mining Region

Floodwaters unleashed by torrential rain swept through central Arizona, killing at least four people and forcing widespread evacuations and emergency declarations. Three victims were discovered in the historic mining town of Globe, where floodwaters rose rapidly and inundated downtown, while a fourth body was found near a submerged vehicle in Scottsdale.

About 2.5 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in Globe, a city of roughly 7,250 residents situated 88 miles east of Phoenix. The deluge overwhelmed local drainage systems and triggered flash flooding that inundated streets, damaged infrastructure and scattered approximately 1,000 propane tanks from a downtown distribution site. Officials confirmed that none of the displaced tanks exploded, but hazardous materials teams are handling leaks and air-quality monitoring in the area.

In Globe, two of the people who died were found inside a vehicle, and one was located in floodwaters, said Carl Melford, emergency manager for Gila County. Search and rescue operations in the town continue under challenging conditions, as officials warn that swollen creeks and ongoing storms complicate access to affected zones. The Globe City Council declared a state of emergency to mobilise additional resources.

Meanwhile, the fourth victim was discovered early Saturday in Scottsdale, east of Phoenix. Authorities said the deceased had been pinned under a walkway bridge near a vehicle that had been submerged overnight. The Scottsdale Fire Department described how rising waters had overtopped the car, and only after some of the flood receded could crews reach the victim. The death is under investigation.

State and county officials have issued warnings to residents not to enter floodwaters, emphasising that untrained volunteers can impede search and rescue efforts. In some areas, search teams-often working with K-9 units-are following grid patterns to ensure thorough coverage while avoiding duplication of efforts.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency in Gila County, pledging state support to local agencies. She noted that the flooding had caused“heartbreaking loss and serious damage.” The governor has authorised deployment of the National Guard if needed and requested federal assistance through FEMA.

Meteorologists warn that more storms are moving into the region, prompting flash flood alerts from the National Weather Service. Emergency crews are on high alert for additional rain and are prioritising securing debris, checking infrastructure such as bridges and culverts, and protecting vulnerable areas.

In addition to the deaths, unknown numbers of residents remain displaced, and damage assessments are ongoing. Relief shelters have been established, and the town's mayor, Al Gameros, has called for residents to stay clear of downtown until safety inspections are complete. Property damage in Globe already includes flooded homes, collapsed walls and washed-out streets, with downtown structures undermined by flood currents.

Thousands of propane tanks strewn across streets and highways present ongoing hazards. Hazmat teams are actively containing leaks and monitoring air quality while coordinating with fire and emergency personnel. Transportation agencies have closed segments of U. S. Route 60 where tanks and debris have blocked lanes or threatened motorists.

