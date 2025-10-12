Thomson Fertility Embarks On In-Vitro Activation (IVA): New Hope For Women With Primary Ovarian Insufficiency Or Diminished Ovarian Reserves

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Celebrating life through innovation and compassion in reproductive medicine.

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 – Thomson Fertility is shining a spotlight on In Vitro Activation (IVA), an advanced technique that provides renewed possibilities for women diagnosed with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) (due to follicular dysfunction or early loss of eggs) and diminished ovarian reserves (DOR), two conditions that significantly reduce fertility potential.

Prof. Dr. Kawamura observes the IVA procedure led by Prof. Dr. Prasanna of Thomson Fertility, as the embryologists prepare for the tissue processing.

IVA has emerged as an innovative approach, offering new possibilities for women with limited ovarian function to use their own eggs and achieve pregnancy. Research has shown that IVA can potentially increase the live birth rate in women with POI and DOR from a mere 5% to as high as 20% (1)(2), offering new optimism where options were once limited.

The IVA procedure involves:



Key-hole surgery to remove a portion of ovarian tissue

Activating dormant follicles outside the body using specialised techniques and then, Re-implanting the rejuvenated tissue into the ovarian bed. Patients are then given hormone therapy to stimulate follicle growth, where eggs can develop.

Thomson Fertility's collaboration with Professor Dr. Kazuhiro Kawamura of Juntendo University, Tokyo, the leading expert behind the IVA technology, further strengthens the centre's role in raising awareness and expanding access to this treatment option in Malaysia.

Prof. Dr. Prasanna Supramaniam , Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fertility Specialist, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine, Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon and Associate Professor, representing Thomson Fertility, Malaysia, explained:

See also Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 in Full Swing as Bangkok Becomes Asia's Cinematic Capital

“For women living with primary ovarian insufficiency or diminished ovarian reserve, fertility struggles often feel like a closed door. IVA is a remarkable scientific step forward, creating the opportunity for them to use their own eggs in their journey to parenthood. At Thomson Fertility, we believe it is important to highlight such advancements, so that women know there is hope.”

Prof. Dr. Kazuhiro Kawamura , Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan, added:“IVA is the culmination of extensive research into ovarian tissue activation. Collaborations with centres such as Thomson Fertility in Malaysia ensure that more patients can access and benefit from cutting-edge scientific research as they explore the possibilities in starting a family”.

Ms. Lakshmi Menon , Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Fertility, shared:“Celebrating life has always been at the heart of what we do at Thomson Fertility. By raising awareness of IVA, we aim to empower every woman who has been told that her chances are gone, with the knowledge about the options available to her – we are here to tell her: there is still hope and a path forward to experiencing the joy of parenthood. For Muslim women, with limited ovarian function to use their own eggs, IVA represents a particularly pivotal opportunity to start a family.

“With over 8,000 IVF babies born from a single facility, Thomson Fertility remains at the forefront of fertility innovation in the region. By providing women with access to IVA and partnering with world renowned experts, Thomson Fertility continues to champion innovation, patient education, and compassionate care, ensuring that women and couples across Malaysia are empowered with every possible chance to build the families they dream of”.

See also IVD Medical Holding Limited Releases "ETHK" Ecosystem Vision: Technology for the Public, Chain for the Way On September 14

References:

Kawamura K Ishizuka B Hsueh AJW. Drug-free in-vitro activation of follicles for infertility treatment in poor ovarian response patients with decreased ovarian reserve. Reprod Biomed Online 2020; 40:245–253Ferreri J Fàbregues F Calafell JM Solernou R Borrás A Saco A Manau D Carmona F. Drug-free in-vitro activation of follicles and fresh tissue autotransplantation as a therapeutic option in patients with primary ovarian insufficiency. Reprod Biomed Online 2020; 40:254–260