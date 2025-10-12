403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab nations call on Pakistan, Afghanistan to show restraint
(MENAFN) Several Middle Eastern countries have urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to show restraint as tensions along their shared border escalated, leading to overnight clashes between the two forces.
Saudi Arabia, which recently signed a mutual defense agreement with Pakistan, emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation and pursuing dialogue. “The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region," a Foreign Ministry statement said. It further noted, “The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged both countries to exercise caution. “Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said in an interview with state television, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability.”
Qatar likewise encouraged Pakistan and Afghanistan to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, aiming to resolve differences in ways that reduce tension and prevent escalation. A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed support for regional and international efforts to strengthen peace and security and highlighted its commitment to ensuring stability and prosperity for the people of both nations.
The tensions follow an incident on Saturday in which Pakistani and Afghan border forces exchanged artillery fire, each accusing the other of intensifying the situation along the border.
Saudi Arabia, which recently signed a mutual defense agreement with Pakistan, emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation and pursuing dialogue. “The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region," a Foreign Ministry statement said. It further noted, “The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged both countries to exercise caution. “Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said in an interview with state television, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability.”
Qatar likewise encouraged Pakistan and Afghanistan to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, aiming to resolve differences in ways that reduce tension and prevent escalation. A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed support for regional and international efforts to strengthen peace and security and highlighted its commitment to ensuring stability and prosperity for the people of both nations.
The tensions follow an incident on Saturday in which Pakistani and Afghan border forces exchanged artillery fire, each accusing the other of intensifying the situation along the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment