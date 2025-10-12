403
RSF attacks shelter in Sudan, killing more than sixty people
(MENAFN) More than 60 people lost their lives in an attack on a shelter in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, according to a Sudanese relief committee, which accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting the site with two drones and over eight incendiary shells.
The Dar Al-Arqam shelter center suffered heavy casualties, with the committee stating that the victims died “after Dar Al-Arqam School was targeted by two drones and more than eight incendiary shells, scattering bodies in a scene beyond description.” There was no immediate response from the RSF regarding the report.
The committee strongly condemned the assault, saying: “Civilians were seeking safety but found burning death instead.” In earlier remarks, they noted that some of the deceased remained trapped under debris, while others “were burned inside the shelter, including women, children, and the elderly.”
Additional reports indicated that among the fatalities were 17 children and 22 women, with 21 others injured, many seriously.
The RSF has maintained a blockade on El-Fasher since May 2024, despite international warnings about the threats to the city, which serves as a key hub for humanitarian operations across the five Darfur states.
Clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, have claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced roughly 15 million people, according to UN and local sources, while research conducted by U.S. universities estimates the death toll could be as high as 130,000.
