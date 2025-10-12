Chinese Tech Shares Leap To Four-Year Peak On AI Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Hong Kong's technology sector soared as benchmarks hit their highest point since 2021, supported by mounting investor confidence in China's artificial intelligence ambitions. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped about 4.2%, reaching a level not seen since November 2021, while Alibaba, Baidu and other major players saw robust gains on optimism around AI innovation.

Baidu led the charge, climbing roughly 16% in Hong Kong trading-its biggest surge since March 2022-as analysts upgraded its outlook in light of growing belief in its chip-development strategy. Alibaba also rose strongly; its Hong Kong-listed shares have reached levels unseen since late 2021, bolstered by its expanding cloud and AI-linked operations. Market watchers noted increasing activity in China Unicom and internal chip design projects contributing to the momentum.

This surge comes amid broader trends: domestic AI developers are accelerating roll-outs of proprietary chips, cloud computing investment is rising, and regulatory signals suggest stronger support for technology self-reliance. Meanwhile, progress in international matters-such as negotiations over TikTok's operations-has reduced investor uncertainty, further boosting risk appetite in equity markets.

While enthusiasm is widespread, concerns persist among analysts over the sustainability of growth. High valuations have raised questions about how quickly revenue from AI and cloud services can scale. The technical challenge of chip design and the global competition in semiconductor technology remain formidable barriers.

