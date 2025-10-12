Guinea Referendum Paves Way For Constitution That Lets Junta Leader Run

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A constitutional referendum in Guinea is scheduled for 21 September 2025 under the government led by General Mamady Doumbouya, with a draft constitution that would allow him to run for president, extend presidential term limits, and reshape the country's political structures.

The proposal removes a provision in the current transition charter that bars junta members from contesting elections. It introduces a seven-year presidential term renewable once, up from the existing five-year term, and establishes a bicameral legislature including a Senate. Under the draft, the president would appoint one-third of Senate members, with the rest selected by municipal and regional councils.

Doumbouya came to power through a coup in September 2021, ousting President Alpha Condé. The transition roadmap initially had a deadline of 31 December 2024 to return to civilian rule, which was not met. The new constitution and refer-endum are positioned by Doumbouya's government as a step toward restoring constitutional order and holding elections, now expected in December 2025.

Opposition parties and civil society groups say the process lacks legitimacy. Several major parties are suspended, including the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea. Critics charge that the drafting process was opaque, with limited participation from opposition figures; they also warn that media restrictions and judicial pressures are undermining fair debate.

Provisions in the draft that go beyond electoral eligibility include the establishment of a Special Court of Justice to try high-ranking officials for misconduct, enhanced legal guarantees of fundamental rights, recognition of multiple national languages alongside French, and a minimum quota for women in leadership positions. These are viewed by supporters as signs of institutional reform. Opponents, however, argue many of these changes are overshadowed by the density of executive power retained and extended under the new constitution.

See also H-1B Fee Surge Spurs Canadian Tech Poised to Gain

The government has formed a new electoral management body, the Directorate General of Elections, tasked with organising the referendum and maintaining the voter register. Its leadership will be appointed by presidential decree, a point of concern for observers who fear lack of independence may affect the integrity of the vote.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?