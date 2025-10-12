Samsung's CES 2026 Showcase To Break New Ground At Wynn & Encore

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Samsung Electronics has secured the largest exhibit space in its history for CES 2026, relocating its main showcase to the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas. The company's pavilion will span approximately 4,628 square metres, about 40 per cent larger than its display at CES 2025, making it the biggest individual booth among all exhibitors.

Taking place from 6 to 9 January in Las Vegas, CES is drawing growing attention from both industry insiders and consumers given Samsung's decision to shift away from the Las Vegas Convention Center for its flagship presence. The new site in a luxury hotel complex reflects the company's intention to offer a premium, immersive experience.

Samsung plans to combine its previously separate TV and home appliance exhibits under one unified roof in this new space. The move aims to showcase how its ecosystem-spanning displays, appliances and connected devices-works together, especially with the rising incorporation of artificial intelligence into everyday products.

The company's internal innovation arm, C-Lab, will continue to be featured in Eureka Park, where both internal projects and external startups are exhibited. Samsung will thus present both polished consumer-facing devices and experimental technologies concurrently.

