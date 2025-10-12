Germany Battles With Millions Of Tons Of Undersea WWII Munitions Hazard

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Germany faces a mounting environmental and safety crisis with approximately 1.6 million tonnes of unexploded munitions lying on the seabed of its North Sea and Baltic Sea waters. These ordnances-from bombs, grenades and mines to artillery shells-stem largely from post-World War II disposal practices and are now rusting away, releasing toxic substances into marine ecosystems.

The Environment Ministry has launched an“immediate action programme” with a €100 million budget to locate, retrieve and safely destroy submerged munitions. The operation involves mapping known dump areas, testing technologies for detection and recovery, and developing a chain of environmentally sound disposal at sea and on land.

Scientific monitoring shows that compounds such as TNT, 2,4-DNT, RDX and related transformation products are detectable in seawater around dumping sites. In the Bay of Lübeck alone, two designated dumping grounds contain about 65,000 tonnes of munitions, of which a substantial portion is still in place. Blue mussels and passive samplers deployed there are absorbing energetic compounds, though concentrations remain low compared to safety thresholds.

Major risks stem from the slow corrosion of casings, which allows explosive materials and heavy metals like lead and mercury to enter marine sediments, organisms and potentially the food chain. The Baltic Sea's slow water renewal - taking roughly a century via its narrow connections to the Atlantic - exacerbates accumulation of pollutants over time.

Technological and logistical challenges complicate cleanup efforts. Locating munitions in deep, muddy, or complex terrain on the seabed is difficult. Removal is risky both for human divers and equipment. Germany's programme includes trials of remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, advanced sonar and magnetometry, and development of floating treatment facilities to destroy explosives close to recovery sites.

Authorities also warn that munitions interfere with other marine uses: fishing, shipping, offshore infrastructure, tourism and development of renewable energy installations are all impacted when ordnance fields lie in or near industrial zones.

Some emerging trends in research are showing promise. Continuous environmental monitoring is increasing, especially around known dump sites. Scientists are refining detection of energetic compounds in marine biota and water columns, helping to assess actual contaminant levels. Policy makers are pushing for systematic clearance rather than ad-hoc retrieval tied to external activities like construction or offshore wind farm installations.

