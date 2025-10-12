Monsoon Deluge Claims Three Lives, Submerges Roads Across Himachal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Heavy downpours have unleashed destructive floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, killing three people when a house collapsed in the Nihri area of Mandi district and leaving widespread damage to infrastructure, property and transport.

A massive landslide struck a house in Bragta village under Boe panchayat, Sundernagar subdivision, early morning when debris from an adjoining cliff gave way. Five family members were inside; two were rescued critically injured, while three were recovered dead. The Tehsildar confirmed the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Authorities, together with local residents, are leading the rescue operation.

Floodwaters from swollen Son and Bharand drains burst their banks in Dharampur market, inundating the bus stand, workshops, pump houses and dozens of private and state-run buses. Many vehicles parked nearby were swept away. One person is reported missing as search continues. Shops and homes near the riverbank were submerged, forcing residents to take refuge in upper storeys. A hostel housing nearly 150 students was flooded, although all residents were safely relocated within the building.

In Shimla, landslides near Himland, Bishop Cotton School and Panjri struck multiple locations, burying around 20 vehicles under debris and completely blocking the state capital's Circular Road. The closure disrupted morning travel, especially for schoolchildren and office-goers, some of whom were forced to walk long distances to work and school.

Weather officials have issued a yellow alert for precipitation in several districts including Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur. Local authorities warn that unstable slopes and continuing rainfall pose further threat to hillside communities and may hamper rescue operations.

