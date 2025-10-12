Huge Trump-Epstein Portrait Erected At Windsor Amid State Visit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A vast photograph of Donald Trump standing beside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been unfurled on the grounds of Windsor Castle as the president prepares for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The installation was organised by the activist collective Everyone Hates Elon, which claims the display was crowd-funded by members of the British public to draw attention to Trump's historical connections with Epstein. The group posted that“Trump is coming to the UK to AVOID the EPSTEIN story. Unfortunately the British public just crowdfunded the WORLD'S BIGGEST PHOTO of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

The photo spans approximately 4,300 square feet and was reportedly donated to by nearly 1,800 individuals. It features an image from 1997 showing Trump and Epstein together at Mar-a-Lago.

Windsor Castle has been prepared for enhanced security and protests. Barriers have been erected around parts of the Long Walk, and organisers expect demonstrations. The display appeared outside the venue where King Charles is set to host Trump and the First Lady, including a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet.

The timing of the photograph coincides with intensifying public discussion around Epstein's case and renewed scrutiny of Trump's past associations. Previously unpublished emails from Epstein's account have been released, reportedly showing that in 2006 he asked Ghislaine Maxwell to remove Trump from a power list.

