Trump Sues New York Times For $15 Billion Over Defamation Claims

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, four of its journalists, and Penguin Random House, alleging that a pattern of false reporting and published material has severely damaged his reputation and business interests.

The suit, lodged in the U. S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, identifies articles and a book written by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success. Trump claims these works, along with other Times pieces published in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, intentionally distorted facts.

Named alongside the newspaper are reporters Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt. The plaintiff accuses them of acting“with knowledge of falsity” or in“reckless disregard” for truth. Trump asserts that The New York Times has effectively become“a mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party, citing endorsements and editorial choices, including the paper's front-page endorsement of Kamala Harris in 2024.

According to the filing, the published material - including both articles and the book - caused not only reputational harm but real economic loss. Trump's legal team refers to a decline in the stock value of his media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, as symptomatic of broader damage.

Critics of the lawsuit argue it may be difficult for Trump, as a public figure, to meet the high legal bar required to prove defamation: showing that the defendants knew statements were false or showed reckless disregard for truth. Legal scholars warn that seeking such a large sum in damages will require concrete evidence tying alleged inaccuracies to specific harm.

Trump has made similar legal moves against major media organisations. Earlier this year he filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, seeking $10 billion over reporting related to his alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein. He has also brought suit against ABC and others over what he says are biased or misleading reports.

