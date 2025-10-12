Hong Kong Urged To Back Distressed Property Market With HK$20 Billion Fund

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A leading real estate industry association in Hong Kong has pressed the government to establish a HK$20 billion fund to buy up distressed properties, arguing that failing to act risks allowing systemic financial risks to spread through the banking and property sectors.

The proposal arrives as banks in the territory are increasingly exposed to loans tied to properties that are losing value. Major lenders such as Hang Seng Bank and HSBC are among institutions flagged for having substantial loan exposure to property-linked assets that are showing signs of stress. The association contends that a support fund could help stabilize the market by acquiring distressed assets before they trigger wider defaults.

Estate developers and property investors have seen rental yield decline and vacancy rates rise in commercial properties, especially in central business districts. The decline in demand for office space, retail frontage, and hotels, combined with rising borrowing costs, has squeezed cash flows and made it difficult for many property firms to service debt.

Smaller and mid-sized developers are under particular pressure. According to data, these firms together hold over HK$170 billion in real estate debt. Some banks are tightening refinancing requirements, demanding stronger collateral and stricter repayment terms.

Private credit funds have begun to fill some financing gaps, launching new funds and offering loans to both high-quality developers and those in distress. These firms are attracting interest from investors seeking higher yields. However, analysts warn that private credit may only provide a partial solution, since valuation mismatches between lenders and borrowers continue, and property asset prices in many sectors have dropped steeply since their peaks.

See also Chinese Ultra-Wealth Migrates From Singapore Amid Tighter Controls

The proposed HK$20 billion fund would be used to purchase properties under foreclosure or receivership, thereby removing some of the non-performing assets from bank balance sheets and easing potential contagion. The government has not yet formally responded. Critics of the plan worry about moral hazard: purchasing distressed assets could encourage risk-taking if developers assume they will be bailed out. Others highlight the challenge of determining fair market value for assets in distress, especially when transactions are few and discounted.

Regulators are monitoring the situation closely. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has reported that exposure of major systemically important banks to the property sector has grown significantly in recent years. Some banks have already increased their provisions for bad loans, though those remain modest compared to potential losses if property values decline further.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?