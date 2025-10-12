Vampire Clans To Be Free-For-All At Launch In Bloodlines 2

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room have reversed course: two key vampire clans, Lasombra and Toreador, will no longer be locked behind paid DLC for Vampire: The Masquerade ‒ Bloodlines 2. They will be included in the base game at launch on 21 October 2025.

Originally, those clans were set to be part of the“Shadows & Silk” add‐on pack or accessible via the Premium Edition. That edition, which also includes cosmetic and other bonuses, carried a significantly higher price tag.

Developer The Chinese Room and publisher Paradox have acknowledged widespread criticism over locking core gameplay options behind paywalls at day-one. Executive producer Marco Behrmann stated that community feedback made it clear the two clans“belong in the base game, so that is what we are doing.”

The total clan roster for Bloodlines 2 at launch will now stand at six. The four previously confirmed clans-Brujah, Tremere, Banu Haqim, and Ventrue-were always part of the base game.

Paradox has also announced changes to its edition structure. The Deluxe Edition will include the Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack, while the Premium Edition will now include an expansion pass rather than clan access. Two story packs-Loose Cannon and The Flower & the Flame-are slated for release in 2026, offering narrative content tied to characters such as Brujah Sheriff Benny Muldoon and Toreador Primogen Ysabella Moore.

Pre-orders for the Premium Edition on the PlayStation Store have begun to receive refunds as part of Paradox's corrective steps.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?