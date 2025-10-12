Gulf Central Banks Slash Interest Rates Following Fed Cut

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gulf Cooperation Council central banks have lowered key interest rates across the region after the United States Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark rate by 25 basis points. The move marks the Fed's first rate cut this year, and Gulf economies have quickly aligned their monetary policy to maintain currency pegs, apart from Kuwait, which pegs its dinar to a basket of currencies rather than solely to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia cut its repo rate to 4.75% and its reverse repo rate to 4.25%. The UAE lowered its overnight deposit facility rate to 4.15%. Qatar reduced its deposit, lending, and repo rates each by 25 basis points. Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait also followed suit with 25 basis point cuts to their key rates.

The rationale driving these moves lies in the Gulf states' monetary frameworks. Most GCC currencies are pegged to the US dollar, meaning their central banks generally mirror US monetary policy to preserve exchange rate stability. Kuwait stands out as it links its currency to a basket of currencies, weakening the direct link to Fed actions.

Economic analysts note that easing borrowing costs could help stimulate sectors beyond oil, such as real estate, tourism and manufacturing-areas that have strong roles in GCC diversification plans. The UAE expects its non-oil economy to grow by 5.1% this year, while inflation remains modest, easing pressure on rate cuts.

In the United States, the Fed's decision also signalled expectations of further cuts before the end of the year, setting a stage for global monetary easing. Chair Jerome Powell emphasised that although inflation remains above target, the labour market has weakened enough to justify the cut, but that future reductions will be measured.

