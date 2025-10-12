Q8 And WEX Unveil Cartissimaq8‐WEX Card In Italy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuwait Petroleum International and payments provider WEX have launched a joint fuel card in Italy, called CartissimaQ8-WEX, offering business customers access to a network of more than 3,400 service stations, including Q8, Q8easy, and authorised partners.

Under the partnership, WEX cardholders will be able to refuel across Italy's Q8 network and partner sites, gaining visibility over fuel consumption and simplified billing. KPI said the initiative is part of its strategy to deepen its footprint in the Italian market by introducing a new sales channel in collaboration with a payments specialist.

The agreement provides WEX customers access to a broad distribution system spanning Q8, Q8easy and authorised stations across Italy. KPI's network in the country already includes several hundred stations, and this card linkage aims to consolidate its reach by leveraging WEX's fleet and payments infrastructure.

WEX has been actively expanding its European fuel network via partnerships in countries such as France and the Netherlands, tying up with Carrefour and Sakko to broaden its acceptance footprint. That expansion effort dovetails with this new agreement, enabling cross-market leverage.

While KPI is the local operating arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, WEX is a US-based payments and fleet services firm. The alliance represents a fusion of upstream fuel retailing and downstream payments infrastructure. It also reflects a broader trend in the energy sector: fuel retailers seeking to strengthen customer retention through integrated payment and fleet management services.

Stakeholders in the Italian fuel and mobility markets view the move as a response to intensifying competition from independent fleet card providers and mobility fintechs. By embedding payments into its fuel ecosystem, KPI hopes to capture a larger share of corporate fleet spend and lock in recurring usage.

Industry analysts note that acceptance scale is key to fleet card uptake; the more stations that accept a given card, the more attractive it becomes for fleet operators. With 3,400 stations accessible under CartissimaQ8-WEX, the offering is immediately competitive.

