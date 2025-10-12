Zimaos 1.5 Launches Paid Tier While Preserving Free Core

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

IceWhale's ZimaOS has rolled out version 1.5 with a new“Plus” edition behind a one-time $29 licence, while retaining a free Community edition with limited allowances. The upgrade also introduces expanded hardware support, mobile access improvements, and a freshly integrated backup app.

The Plus edition removes caps on users, disks, and apps, whereas the CE edition continues to offer core features but restricts usage to 10 apps, 4 disks, and 3 users. All officially supported Zima hardware-ZimaBoard1, ZimaBoard2, ZimaBlade, ZimaCube-automatically unlock the Plus edition upon upgrade from version 1.4. x or earlier. A free upgrade window for existing users runs until 30 June 2026.

Version 1.5 introduces several software enhancements. A new Zima Backup app centralises backup functions, the dashboard now shows the start/stop status of apps, and users can assign GPU resources to applications. A key improvement lies in mobile handling: clients for iOS, Android, and Windows now permit remote system monitoring, file transfers, and backup management.

The shift has sparked a mix of community responses. Some users voiced disappointment at introducing paid tiers to what had been a free ecosystem. Critics argue the limits in the CE edition may hamstring more ambitious users. Others welcomed the change as pragmatic, noting that the $29 licence is modest compared to competing NAS systems and may support long-term sustainability. IceWhale pledges to allocate one-third of Plus revenue back into community contributors.

IceWhale emphasises that the Plus licence is strictly lifetime, not a subscription, and insists the CE edition will remain free. The company frames this move as necessary for funding ongoing development, infrastructure, and community operations.

See also Open-Source Pioneer Urges Scrapping Conduct Codes

Beyond the licensing change, ZimaOS 1.5 expands driver support across more x86-64 hardware and optimises the cloud-and-disk interaction layers. The platform maintains its zero-telemetry stance and local account architecture, avoiding the need for email or phone registration.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?