Pixel Buds Pro 2 Gain Smarter Audio And Head Gesture Controls

MENAFN - The Arabian Post

Google has begun deploying firmware version 4.467 to Pixel Buds Pro 2 units, introducing several enhancements designed to make the earbuds more context-aware, safer, and easier to control without touching your phone.

The most significant addition, Adaptive Audio, lets the device adjust noise cancellation in real time rather than forcing users to pick between full ANC, transparency mode or off. The system analyses ambient sound levels and modulates what you hear - suppressing unwanted noise while still allowing important external cues through. Loud Noise Protection works alongside this by temporarily lowering volume during sudden, loud events such as sirens or construction noise. It is, however, not intended to handle extremely sharp impulse events like explosions or fireworks.

Another headline feature is the introduction of head gesture controls. Using built-in accelerometers and sensors, the earbuds can now respond to nods and shakes to manage calls and texts. A nod can answer a call or trigger a voice-dictated reply to a message; a shake can decline a call. The rollout of gesture functions is staged, so not every user will see it immediately.

For users of Gemini Live, the update brings improved voice clarity in noisy environments. Google's advanced audio processing now more aggressively filters background sound to prioritise the user's speech during conversational AI sessions.

