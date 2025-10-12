India Pushes Back As U.S. Rolls Out $100,000 H-1B Application Fee

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

India has engaged with Washington over the U. S. decision to impose a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, warning that the move threatens the mobility of skilled professionals and could strain bilateral trade ties.

The External Affairs Ministry affirmed it would continue talks with relevant stakeholders in the United States, emphasising that talent exchange has underpinned innovation and growth in both economies. The government noted that the new rule may disproportionately affect Indian nationals, since they constitute a significant share of the H-1B pool.

The White House announced that the fee will apply only to fresh petitions filed from September 21, 2025 onwards, not to renewals or existing visa holders. The administration framed this shift as part of efforts to prevent misuse of the visa system and prioritise higher-wage, high-skilled cases.

India's reaction underscores deep concerns within its technology sector-many firms rely on U. S. operations staffed via H-1B sponsorship. Analysts estimate that the fee hike could reduce IT margins by 4–13 percent depending on visa intensity, while Indian IT stocks saw steep declines following the announcement.

At the same time, India is navigating friction on trade. U. S. tariffs levied on Indian goods-particularly a 50 percent cumulative duty tied to India's oil imports from Russia-are already under scrutiny in bilateral talks. Officials assert that the visa and trade issues will be addressed as interconnected elements of the broader U. S.–India partnership.

During meetings on the sidelines of the U. N. General Assembly, India's Foreign Minister and Commerce Minister held discussions with their U. S. counterparts, reinforcing that continued engagement is essential to manage tensions. The Indian side has also said that relevant domestic departments are evaluating options concerning the impact of the tariffs.

Despite the pushback, some U. S. industry figures support the new fee. Leaders at firms such as Nvidia, OpenAI and Netflix have welcomed the shift as a mechanism to prioritise high-value talent. Others, including JPMorgan's CEO, have warned it risks driving skilled workers to competing nations. U. S. medical associations are lobbying for exemptions, arguing that the steep cost could impede physician recruitment, particularly in underserved areas.

India's Finance Ministry has called for heightened monitoring of the economic fallout, citing possible impacts on remittance inflows and service exports. The ministry has described the short term as manageable but warned of long-term risks if the regime remains in place.

Within India's tech industry, there has been a strategic pivot. Companies have invested over $1 billion in onshore training and hiring in the U. S., reducing dependence on H-1B deployment. Industry bodies argue that this shift could help absorb the shock should visa access tighten further.

Still, experts caution that such mitigation has limits. Smaller firms and startups that depend on cross-border talent mobility may feel the squeeze most acutely. Some analysts suggest that alternative destinations, including Canada, South Korea and the UK, may be more appealing to Indian professionals seeking global opportunities.

