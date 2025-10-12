India's Oil Exports Hit Highest Levels In Years

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Exports of gasoline and diesel from India have climbed to multi-year highs in 2025, pushed by expanded refinery output, elevated ethanol blending, and weakening domestic demand during the monsoon season. Analysts expect gasoil shipments to reach 610,000–630,000 barrels per day, according to Wood Mackenzie, while Kpler forecasts hover nearer 560,000 bpd.

Heightened crude processing capacity has enabled major refiners such as Reliance Industries and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd to divert more fuel into exports. Gasoline exports are estimated at about 400,000 bpd this year, supported by the country's adoption of 20 % ethanol blending in petrol-a marked rise from 12 % in 2023.

Much of India's diesel is now bound for Europe, where supply may tighten later this year due to refinery maintenance across the Middle East and Europe. The shift is occurring as the European Union phases in restrictions on refined petroleum imports derived from Russian crude, which clears the way for alternative sources. In August alone, India's diesel exports to Europe surged by 137 % year-on-year, reaching 242,000 bpd.

India's push into export markets is aided by discounts on Russian crude supplied during Western sanctions, allowing refiners to maintain margins even as exports grow. The increase in export volumes comes despite diplomatic criticism from Washington, which questions the use of discounted crude for profit. India asserts that its procurement practices stabilise global fuel markets rather than distort them.

Domestically, the monsoon period has dampened fuel demand, helping free up surplus supply for export. In parallel, Indian refiners have managed fewer unscheduled maintenance shutdowns, keeping plants operating near capacity. Wood Mackenzie anticipates India's crude processing will increase by 130,000 to 160,000 bpd in 2025, reaching around 5.51 million bpd.

See also Dubai Regulator Freezes New Client Intake at HDFC DIFC Branch

The higher share of ethanol in petrol has been key to redirecting conventional fuel toward exports. As of August, India achieved a 19.8 % ethanol blend-putting the country on track for its 20 % target. To facilitate further expansion of cleaner fuels, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has also authorised exports of second-generation ethanol, subject to certification and authorisation.

Europe's transition away from Russian-derived refined products leaves a strategic opening for India. Saudi Arabia's refined product shipments are projected to dip by about 300,000 bpd in October–November due to maintenance of several Aramco plants, creating additional export opportunities for Indian producers.

Yet the surge is not without complexity. In April 2025, India's diesel exports hit their lowest point in over a decade, dropping to an estimated 1.15 million metric tons amid refinery maintenance at the Jamnagar complex. That earlier slump underscores the delicate balance between sustaining export momentum and managing domestic operations.

Simultaneously, India is also redirecting surplus rice stocks toward ethanol production to bolster blending targets. The government has allocated 5.2 million metric tons of rice for biofuel conversion-a move that helps ease pressure on grain reserves while reinforcing fuel strategy.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?