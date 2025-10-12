Thailand's Outlook Turns Negative As Fiscal And Political Strains Mount

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Fitch Ratings changed Thailand's long-term foreign-currency issuer outlook to Negative from Stable, citing mounting pressures on public finances, fragile growth prospects and ongoing political fragility. The sovereign rating itself remains at BBB+.

The credit agency warned that escalating risks to fiscal stability - especially rising debt and persistent budget deficits - are aggravated by uncertainty over government continuity and policy direction. Economic growth slowing below peer averages and vulnerabilities in the tourism and export sectors further reinforce downside risks.

Fitch singled out Thailand's general government debt reaching about 59.4 percent of GDP, a level close to median thresholds for 'BBB'-rated sovereigns, noting it has risen sharply from pre-pandemic levels. Persistent fiscal deficits of 4.6 percent of GDP in fiscal 2025 and 4.3 percent in 2026 are projected, and though Fitch expects stabilisation beyond 2027, the window for improvement is narrow.

Fitch also emphasised Thailand's external buffers - a consistent current account surplus and conservative composition of government debt - as mitigants that support the affirmed rating despite the negative outlook. It noted that average debt servicing costs relative to revenues remain lower than peer country averages, which grants some breathing room.

The political backdrop has intensified the strain. The constitutional court's removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over an ethics violation tied to a leaked phone conversation triggered a swift transition. Anutin Charnvirakul assumed the premiership through a deal with the opposition party that mandates a general election within four months, introducing turbulence to fiscal continuity and policy clarity. Fitch warned that this political flux could amplify short-term spending pressures and generate unpredictable policy shifts.

Macro-economic forecasts reinforce the downgrade rationale. The World Bank has trimmed Thailand's projected GDP growth in 2025 to 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent in 2026, citing weak external demand, slowed tourism recovery and waning domestic consumption - outcomes likely exacerbated by political volatility. Inflation has turned slightly negative, prompting central bank expectations of further rate cuts; Fitch expects two more 25 basis point cuts this year and in 2026.

Thailand's central bank has already lowered its policy rate 100 basis points over the past year to 1.5 percent, and with inflation below zero, the case for easing remains plausible - though constrained by high household debt levels. The Bank of Thailand has signalled readiness to act if growth weakens further.

Analysts caution that structural deficiencies - such as sluggish productivity gains, reliance on tourism, and high household debts - limit upside recovery. Institutional weakness and frequent leadership turnover further deter investment confidence.

To reverse the negative trajectory, Fitch emphasised that Thailand's government must demonstrate strong fiscal consolidation, stabilise public debt dynamics and restore growth momentum. A return to a stable outlook would require credible cuts to the fiscal deficit, credible medium-term plans to reduce debt, and a more predictable policy environment that supports private investment.

